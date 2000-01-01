Inca Minerals Ltd (ASX:ICG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ICG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ICG
- Market CapAUD6.610m
- SymbolASX:ICG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ICG9
Company Profile
Inca Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation work on existing and newly acquired tenements. The company's main focus is the exploration of its Peruvian projects.