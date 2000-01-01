Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IHL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IHL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:IHL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IHL8

Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Ltd, formerly Impression Healthcare Ltd is a manufacturer and distributor of professionally made home-impression custom-fit dental products. The company's operating segment includes Oral and Dental Devices and Medicinal Cannabis. It offers Gameday, ITW, The Sleep Guardian, and The Knight Guard.Impression Healthcare Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of custom-fit mouthguards in Australia. The company offers Game day Mouthguards and other oral appliances.

Latest IHL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .