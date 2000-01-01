Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Ltd, formerly Impression Healthcare Ltd is a manufacturer and distributor of professionally made home-impression custom-fit dental products. The company's operating segment includes Oral and Dental Devices and Medicinal Cannabis. It offers Gameday, ITW, The Sleep Guardian, and The Knight Guard.Impression Healthcare Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of custom-fit mouthguards in Australia. The company offers Game day Mouthguards and other oral appliances.