IncentiaPay Ltd (ASX:INP)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INP

  • Market CapAUD3.640m
  • SymbolASX:INP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000007411

Company Profile

IncentiaPay Ltd specializes in preeminent digital payment solutions linking small and medium-sized enterprises and customers. It provides and deploy marketing and payments platforms that deliver customers to merchants via our sales channels.

Latest INP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .