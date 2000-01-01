Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber (SGX:I4R)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - I4R
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - I4R
- Market CapSGD75.030m
- SymbolSGX:I4R
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINGB0004601091
Company Profile
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber PLC is an investment holding company. Its activities include operation of tourist resorts, sale of rooms and sale of food and beverages. Its segments are Plantations, Manufacturing, Tourism and Others.