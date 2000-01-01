Company Profile

Incitec Pivot is a leading global explosives company with operations in Australia, Asia, and the Americas. We estimate its share of the global commercial explosives market at about 15%. Explosives contributes 80% of EBIT. Incitec Pivot is also a major Australian fertiliser producer and distributor and is the only Australian manufacturer of ammonium phosphates and urea. Ammonium phosphates are sold in the domestic market and exported.Incitec Pivot Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of industrial explosives, industrial chemicals and fertilizers, and the provision of related services.