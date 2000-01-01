InCity Immobilien AG (XETRA:IC8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IC8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IC8
- Market Cap€97.140m
- SymbolXETRA:IC8
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0HNF96
Company Profile
InCity Immobilien AG is a German company which operates in the real estate industry. The firm purchases and manages high-quality residential and commercial real estate projects.