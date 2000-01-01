InCity Immobilien AG (XETRA:IC8)

European company
Market Info - IC8

Company Info - IC8

  • Market Cap€97.140m
  • SymbolXETRA:IC8
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0HNF96

Company Profile

InCity Immobilien AG is a German company which operates in the real estate industry. The firm purchases and manages high-quality residential and commercial real estate projects.

Latest IC8 news

