Inclam SA (XMAD:INC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INC
- Market Cap€49.940m
- SymbolXMAD:INC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINES0105083002
Company Profile
Inclam SA is in water engineering & consulting, turnkey projects & water treatment plants, the evaluation, planning & overall management of basins and climate change mitigation & adaptation projects.