Company Profile

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.Incyte Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics. Its product JAKAFI, a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor is used for treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis.