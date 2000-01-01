Indago Energy Ltd (ASX:INK)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - INK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INK

  • Market CapAUD25.390m
  • SymbolASX:INK
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000INK8

Company Profile

Indago Energy Ltd is an Australia-based energy company. Principally, it is engaged in evaluating, exploring and developing oil and gas prospects and technologies in North America and internationally.

Latest INK news

