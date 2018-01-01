Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Share Price

INDP
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc is positioned to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and certain infectious diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that exploits bacteria's natural ability to activate both innate and adaptive cellular immune pathways. Its pre-clinical candidate Decoy20, has the ability to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in standard pre-clinical models.
