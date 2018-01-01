Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Share Price

Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc is positioned to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and certain infectious diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that exploits bacteria's natural ability to activate both innate and adaptive cellular immune pathways. Its pre-clinical candidate Decoy20, has the ability to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in standard pre-clinical models.