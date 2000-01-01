Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)

North American company
  • Market Cap$81.620m
  • SymbolNYSE:ICD
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4534153097

Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers targeting unconventional resource plays in the United States.

