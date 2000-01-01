Independence Gold Corp (TSX:IGO)

North American company
Market Info - IGO

Company Info - IGO

  • Market CapCAD3.100m
  • SymbolTSX:IGO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45344A1075

Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp is a Canadian exploration stage company with a portfolio of early-stage projects in the White Gold District of the Yukon and exploration stage project in British Columbia.

