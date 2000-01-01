Company Profile

Independence Holding Co is engaged in the business of life and health insurance. It mainly provides disability and health coverages and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company's principal products include medical stop loss, fully insured health products, ancillary products, pet insurance and occupational accident and medical health benefit coverages, New York short term disability, group term life, individual life, and annuities. It has business segments include Specialty Health; Group disability, life, DBL and PFL segment; individual life, annuities and other segment; Medical Stop-Loss and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Health segment.Independence Holding Co is in the business of life and health insurance. The company mainly provides disability and health coverages and related services to commercial and individual customers.