Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IRT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IRT
- Market Cap$1.281bn
- SymbolNYSE:IRT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINUS45378A1060
Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets. The company generates its revenue in the form of Rental income, Reimbursement and other income.