Company Profile

Independent Bank is a bank holding company and the sole shareholder of its bank, the Rockland Trust Company. Rockland is a community-oriented commercial bank. The bank's revenue is derived from a wide array of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. Rockland has historically relied heavily on both organic growth and select merger and acquisition activity to drive growth. The bank's loan portfolio constitutes the bulk of the bank's total assets. Its borrowers consist mostly of small to medium-size businesses and consumers, most of which are made to its market area in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly in commercial loans.Independent Bank Corp is a provider of financial services. The company functions through the Rockland Trust Company to render commercial banking solutions including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and investment management.