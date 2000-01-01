India Globalization Capital Inc (AMEX:IGC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IGC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IGC

  • Market Cap$23.980m
  • SymbolAMEX:IGC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45408X3089

Company Profile

India Globalization Capital Inc is engaged in the development of cannabis-based combination therapies to treat Alzheimer’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several endpoints of Parkinson’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats.

Latest IGC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .