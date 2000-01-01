India Resources Ltd (ASX:IRL)
Company Profile
India Resources Ltd is a copper mining & mineral exploration company. Its projects include Sudra copper mine, Hindustan copper exploration, Aravalli base metals, Bhandara Diamond Project, Askot Project & Biharinath coal project.