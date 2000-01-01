Indiana Resources Ltd (ASX:IDA)
Company Info - IDA
Market Cap: AUD4.770m
Symbol: ASX:IDA
Industry: Basic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
ISIN: AU000000IDA0
Company Profile
Indiana Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the exploration of minerals. It focuses on Nachingwea Property, which includes the Chilalo Graphite Project, the Kishugu Gold Prospect, and the Ntaka Hill Nickel Sulphide Project.