Indigo Star Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8373)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8373

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8373

  • Market CapHKD88.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8373
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4790A1067

Company Profile

Indigo Star Holdings Ltd is a subcontractor in Singapore specializing in providing reinforced concrete works. It offers steel reinforcement works, formwork erection and concrete works.

Latest 8373 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .