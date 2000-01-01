Indigo Star Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8373)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8373
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8373
- Market CapHKD88.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8373
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG4790A1067
Company Profile
Indigo Star Holdings Ltd is a subcontractor in Singapore specializing in providing reinforced concrete works. It offers steel reinforcement works, formwork erection and concrete works.