Company Profile

IndigoVision Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of video security systems. The Group's end-to-end video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted worldwide, in real time, with digital quality and security, over local or wide area networks, wireless links or the internet, using market leading compression technology to minimize usage of network bandwidth. It offers products related to security management software, hardware, cameras and encoders, specialized cameras, body worn video, recorders, and others. It serves the airport, casino, city, finance, and police, as well as various other markets. Geographically, the presence of the firm can be seen across the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific.