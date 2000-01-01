Indiva Ltd (TSX:NDVA)
Company Info - NDVA
- Market CapCAD23.250m
- SymbolTSX:NDVA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- ISINCA45580J1012
Company Profile
Indiva Ltd is engaged in supplying medical cannabis. The company offers dried cannabis flowers and oils. It also offers sativas, indicas, and hybrids. The company operates in one segment that is the Production of medical marijuana.