Indoor Skydive Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IDZ)

APAC company
Company Info - IDZ

  • Market CapAUD3.700m
  • SymbolASX:IDZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IDZ7

Company Profile

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Ltd is engaged in the construction and operation of indoor skydiving facility. These facilities allow human flight within a safe environment are currently used by tourists, enthusiasts and military.

