Company Profile

Indra Sistemas is a Spain-based provider of information technology offerings for finance, insurance, public administration, airports, defense, healthcare, media, telecom, security, energy, and infrastructure end markets. Its product capabilities include analytics, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning, networks and communications, electoral processes, bus technology, subway technology, and sustainability solutions. The firm generates revenue in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.