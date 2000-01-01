Indus Gas Ltd (LSE:INDI)
Market Info - INDI
Company Info - INDI
- Market Cap£512.330m
- SymbolLSE:INDI
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINGG00B39HF298
Company Profile
Indus Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company which is mainly engaged in exploring, developing, producing, distributing, and marketing hydrocarbons including natural gas initially in India.