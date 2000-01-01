Indus Holding AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:INH)
Indus Holding AG is a holding company investing in small and midsize enterprises in German-speaking regions. The company primarily focuses on owner-managed companies with a strong presence in niche markets. Investments span from construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, engineering, medical engineering, and life sciences, to metals technology.Indus Holding AG is a long term-oriented financial investor specializing in the acquisition of SMEs in the manufacturing sector in German-speaking Europe. It offers products in the steel, IT, oil, chemicals, textiles, industrial machinery and automotive.