  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market Cap€842.320m
  • SymbolXETRA:INH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006200108

Company Profile

Indus Holding AG is a holding company investing in small and midsize enterprises in German-speaking regions. The company primarily focuses on owner-managed companies with a strong presence in niche markets. Investments span from construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, engineering, medical engineering, and life sciences, to metals technology.Indus Holding AG is a long term-oriented financial investor specializing in the acquisition of SMEs in the manufacturing sector in German-speaking Europe. It offers products in the steel, IT, oil, chemicals, textiles, industrial machinery and automotive.

