Industria De Diseno Textil SA (XMAD:ITX)

European company
  • Market Cap€96.638bn
  • SymbolXMAD:ITX
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0148396007

Company Profile

Industria De Diseno Textil SA is a global fashion retailer. It manufactures and sells clothing for men and women. Its activity includes retail distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories and household textile products.

