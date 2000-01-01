Company Profile

Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA is an Italian company that designs and manufactures automatic processing and packaging machines in three segments: tea, food, and other; pharmaceutical; and tobacco packaging. The tea, food, and other segment provide machines for packaging tea, herbal teas, coffee, personal-care products, and cheese. The pharmaceuticals segment manufactures machines for packaging pharmaceutical capsules and tablets. The tobacco packaging segment manufactures machines for tobacco packaging. The tea, food, and other segment and the pharmaceutical segment account for most of the revenue. The company has a global presence, with Europe, North America, and Asia and the Middle East being the major markets.Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tea and coffee, and tobacco.