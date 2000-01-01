Company Profile

Headquartered in Beijing and founded in 1984, ICBC listed its shares in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2006. The bank is China's largest by asset scale and by share of lending and deposits. Central Huijin Investment (China's sovereign wealth fund manager) and China's Ministry of Finance are ICBC's two largest shareholders, each with a stake of around 35%. ICBC is headquartered in Beijing and operates 16,270 outlets. Among these outlets, 417 outlets are located in 42 countries and regions overseas. Corporate banking, retail banking, and wholesale banking accounted for 47%, 40%, and 13% of total revenue, respectively, and 55%, 31%, and 14% of profit before tax in 2019. Overseas banking and other business contributed 8% of total revenue and 9% of profit before tax in 2019.Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd is engaged in providing financial services. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, ﬁnancial leasing, insurance & other ﬁnancial services.