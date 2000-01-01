Industrial Stars of Italy 3 SpA (MTA:IN3)

European company
Market Info - IN3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IN3

  • Market Cap€148.500m
  • SymbolMTA:IN3
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005283582

Company Profile

Industrial Stars of Italy 3 SpA is a special purpose acquisition company. It targets its investment in medium-sized, non-listed Italian companies.

