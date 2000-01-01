Industrial Stars of Italy 3 SpA (MTA:IN3)
Company Info - IN3
- Market Cap€148.500m
- SymbolMTA:IN3
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005283582
Company Profile
Industrial Stars of Italy 3 SpA is a special purpose acquisition company. It targets its investment in medium-sized, non-listed Italian companies.