Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV produces, processes, markets, and sells poultry (chicken and eggs) in both Mexico and the United States. Additionally, it sells feed, swine, beef, turkey, and other products on a smaller scale. The company's poultry business begins with purchasing infant birds and raising the birds to maturity. Eggs are produced and worked into the production process. Industrias Bachoco operates its own feed mills to produce balanced feed for internal use, and to sell to third parties. Several production facilities and distribution centers are located throughout Mexico and the United States to minimize transportation costs, and the company sells through wholesalers, supermarkets, retail, and other niche marketing channels.Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV operates as a poultry producer in Mexico. It is engaged in breeding, processing and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and other products.