Company Profile

Industrivarden AB is an asset management firm with a long-term, activist orientation. The company's stated investment goal is to increase net asset value and generate returns in excess of the market cost of capital. Industrivarden makes investments in Nordic companies it can influence through corporate governance actions. It benchmarks its performance relative to the average return of the Stockholm Stock Exchange. The firm counts many public and private pension managers, foundations, and retail investors as its client base. Its security selection criteria emphasize enduring business models with promising growth prospects at an attractive valuation.Industrivarden AB is an investor and active owner in Nordic companies. The company's objective is to generate growth in net asset value through active ownership and enable long-term return for the shareholders.