Company Profile

Indutrade AB is an industrial group that sells and distributes high-tech components and systems through a vast range of subsidiaries. The group is active in eight business areas: Benelux, DACH, Finland, flow technology, fluids and mechanical solutions, industrial components, measurement and sensor technology, and the United Kingdom. Flow technology, which includes components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, and industrial components are the company's largest segments by revenue and operating profits. The company offers products like valves, pipes and pipe systems, measurement technology, pumps, hydraulics and industrial equipment, and consumables. The primary region of business for the group's subsidiaries is Europe.Indutrade AB markets & sells components, systems and services with high-tech contents. It operates in Engineering & Equipment, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Measurement & Sensor Technology, Industrial Components and Special Products.