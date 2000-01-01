Company Profile

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants. IBT is developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent NEC in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk.Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is a pharmaceutical company. The Company conducts research and development for developing a drug to treat the disease necrotizing enterocolitis.