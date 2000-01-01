Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB B (OMX:IBT B)

European company
Market Info - IBT B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IBT B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:IBT B
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0008015259

Company Profile

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants. IBT is developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent NEC in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk.Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is a pharmaceutical company. The Company conducts research and development for developing a drug to treat the disease necrotizing enterocolitis.

