Company Profile

Inficon Holding AG operates in the technology sector in Switzerland. It caters to the scientific equipment industry by offering products which find their use in various industrial applications such as air conditioning, automotive manufacturing, manufacture of LEDs, semiconductors, optical and solar devices. Its main products are leak detectors and gauges which help reduce the harmful effects of gases on the environment and reduce energy consumption. The other products in its portfolio comprise of chemical detectors, electron beam gun control, mass spectrometers, gas concentration monitors, vacuum gauge controllers and cables and vacuum transmitters. The Asia Pacific region accounts for most of the company's product sales. It also has a marketing footprint in the United States and Europe.