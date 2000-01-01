Company Profile

Infigen Energy is an Australia based company operating in the energy market. It develops, owns and operates generation assets providing energy solutions to Australian businesses and large retailers. The company sells the electricity and Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) through a combination of medium and long-term contracts and the spot market. Geographically, the group operates in one reportable segment being the Australian business. It generates maximum revenue from the sale of energy and environmental products.