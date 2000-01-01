Company Profile

Infineon was spun off from German industrial conglomerate Siemens in 2000 and today is one of Europe's largest chipmakers. The company is a leader in the automotive and industrial chip markets and has also focused on ID cards and security solutions that include semiconductor content. Infineon has divested itself of some less profitable businesses in recent years, most notably the sale of its wireless chip division to Intel in 2010.Infineon Technologies AG designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related products. It offers products such as microprocessors, memory components, microcontrollers, integrated circuits, fiber optics, and digital and analog sensors.