Infineon Technologies AG (MTA:IFX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IFX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IFX
- Market Cap€25.441bn
- SymbolMTA:IFX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINDE0006231004
Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related products. It offers products such as microprocessors, memory components, microcontrollers, integrated circuits, fiber optics, and digital and analog sensors.