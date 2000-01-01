Infineon Technologies AG (MTA:IFX)

European company
Company Info - IFX

  • Market Cap€25.441bn
  • SymbolMTA:IFX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006231004

Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related products. It offers products such as microprocessors, memory components, microcontrollers, integrated circuits, fiber optics, and digital and analog sensors.

