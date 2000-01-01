Infinera Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:INFN)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INFN
- Market Cap$1.913bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:INFN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS45667G1031
Company Profile
Infinera Corp is an optical transport equipment provider serving a wide range of customers, including communication services providers, Internet content providers, colocation providers, cable MSO, subsea fiber operators, and wholesale/terrestrial network operators. Geographically the company earns maximum revenue from the United States.Infinera Corp is an optical transport networking equipment provider. The company serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, research and education institutions, and government entities.