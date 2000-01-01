Company Profile

Infinera Corp is an optical transport equipment provider serving a wide range of customers, including communication services providers, Internet content providers, colocation providers, cable MSO, subsea fiber operators, and wholesale/terrestrial network operators. Geographically the company earns maximum revenue from the United States.Infinera Corp is an optical transport networking equipment provider. The company serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, research and education institutions, and government entities.