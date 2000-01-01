Infinite Lithium Corp (TSX:ILI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ILI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ILI

  • Market CapCAD4.370m
  • SymbolTSX:ILI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4566821035

Company Profile

Infinite Lithium Corp is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. Its core assets are the exploration rights to its exploration and evaluation assets.

Latest ILI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .