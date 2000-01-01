Infinite Ore Corp (TSX:ILI)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD17.460m
- SymbolTSX:ILI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA45690A1075
Company Profile
Infinite Ore Corp is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring mineral projects globally. The company's focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ontario, as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario.Infinite Lithium Corp is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. Its core assets are the exploration rights to its exploration and evaluation assets.