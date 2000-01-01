Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INFI
- Market Cap$63.300m
- SymbolNASDAQ:INFI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45665G3039
Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers. It is focused on advancing IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate.