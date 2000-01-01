Infoclip (EURONEXT:MLIFC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLIFC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLIFC

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLIFC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011158823

Company Profile

Infoclip is an IT engineering Services Company that specializes in information management & hosting services like development of IT applications, training, technical assistance, & maintenance services etc. for small & medium-sized businesses.

Latest MLIFC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .