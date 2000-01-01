Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the parts and service sector of the automotive industry. The company's activities consist of development and supply of SaaS offerings, including electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems, and information management, analysis and data creation for the domestic automotive and oil industries. It operates through geographic segments that are Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and America. EMEA region generates maximum revenue for the company.Infomedia Ltd in development and supply of software as a service (SaaS) offerings, including electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems, for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry.