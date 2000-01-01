Inform Resources Corp (TSX:IRR)
- Market CapCAD0.700m
- SymbolTSX:IRR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- ISINCA45672C3030
Inform Resources Corp is an exploration company operating in Canada. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource deposits on mineral properties.