Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) Share Price

INFA

Informatica Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Informatica Inc is a pioneered a new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is a AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

NYSE:INFA

US45674M1018

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest INFA News