Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:III)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - III

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - III

  • Market Cap$115.040m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:III
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45675Y1047

Company Profile

Information Services Group Inc provides technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services.The Company provides four lines of service: Research, Consulting and Managed Services and Events.

Latest III news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .