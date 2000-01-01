Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:III)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - III
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - III
- Market Cap$115.040m
- SymbolNASDAQ:III
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS45675Y1047
Company Profile
Information Services Group Inc provides technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services.The Company provides four lines of service: Research, Consulting and Managed Services and Events.