Infosys Ltd ADR (EURONEXT:INFY)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap€34.674bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:INFY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4567881085

Company Profile

Infosys Ltd is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. It offers software re-engineering, maintenance, systems integration, package evaluation and implementation and infrastructure management services.

