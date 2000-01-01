Company Profile

Infosys is a global provider of consulting and IT services. The company was founded in 1981, employs more than 200,000 staff, and serves clients in over 40 countries. Infosys provides myriad services, including business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, consulting and systems integration, among many others. The firm serves more than 20 industries ranging from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and consumer packaged retail.Infosys Ltd is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. It offers software re-engineering, maintenance, systems integration, package evaluation and implementation and infrastructure management services.