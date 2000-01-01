Company Profile

Infotel SA is an IT service and software publisher. Its services include service desks, functional expertise, technical expertise, archiving, consulting, and mobility services. The firm publishes software for system optimization and dematerialization. Its software range includes software for archiving, database, quality and performance. It functions through the Software and Services segment, deriving majority of its revenues from the Services segment. Infotel operates in France, Europe and United States.