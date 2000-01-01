Infrastrata (LSE:INFA)

UK company
Market Info - INFA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INFA

  • Market Cap£11.660m
  • SymbolLSE:INFA
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B28YMP66

Company Profile

Infrastrata PLC develops sub-surface gas storage facilities. It is into development and construction of gas storage and associated facilities. The company's project includes Islandmagee which is located at Antrim in Northern Ireland.

